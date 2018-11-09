Lady Gaga Forced to Evacuate Home Amid California Wildfire

Lady Gaga is on the move.

The "Shallows" singer was forced to evacuate from her home in California on Friday, amid the rapidly spreading Woolsey Canyon wildfire in Ventura County. Gaga took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her and her team packing up and "evacuating earlier this morning" as she panned over the alarming smoke that was growing in the distance.

In a second clip, Gaga is in a car and appears to be parked on the side of the road. She captioned the video, "Sending my prayers to everyone today." Her third post was a photo of a dark smoke cloud up ahead.

Instagram Story

Evacuation in Malibu, Calabasas and Agoura areas began on Thursday, as a 200-acre wildfire started to rapidly spread. By Friday morning, it had spread to 14,000 acres. Countless celebrities, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, Alyssa Milano, Melissa Etheridge and Rainn Wilson, among others have left their homes. Additionally, the Westworld set in Agoura Hills has also been destroyed.

See more on the wildfire in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Westworld' Set Destroyed in California Wildfire

Alyssa Milano, Kardashian Family and More Celebs React to California Wildfires

Khloe Kardashian and True Seek Refuge With Rob and Dream Amid California Fires

Related Gallery