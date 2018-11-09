That’s no guitar string ring!

Lady Gaga looked stunning on Thursday night at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 3rd Annual Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills, California. The 32-year-old A Star Is Born actress wowed in a taupe strapless Christian Dior gown, but all eyes were on her massive pink sparkling diamond engagement ring.

Gaga relished flashing her bling from her fiance, Christian Carino, posing with her hand up to her face and a large smile.

“You know, I think it’s always wonderful to shout love from the rooftops,” Gaga told ET’s Nischelle Turner on the red carpet.

The performer confirmed her engagement last month after months of speculation.

“Gaga seems very happy to be in a more low-key relationship than with Taylor,” a source told ET. “She’s on top of the world and Christian is part of that. They kept the engagement private so it wasn’t the media storm it was with Taylor.”

In addition to flaunting her bling on the red carpet on Thursday night, the GRAMMY winner also accepted the Artists Inspiration Award, and gave an empowering 20-minute speech about mental health.

"I'm just so happy to be here with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation," Gaga told ET prior to her speech. "They're so wonderful what they do for artists. I feel so humbled and honored to be here tonight."

In her message to the audience, the triple-threat star focused on an issue close to her heart.

"We are losing a generation of young people who do not believe that their voices are worth hearing,” she told the A-list crowd, which included Harrison Ford and Rachel Bloom. "The need in this world for kindness is paralyzing. The negative news and tragedies are nonstop and overwhelming."

She further spoke about her own struggles with mental health, saying she had “symptoms of dissociation and PTSD,” which led to “physical chronic pain, fibromyalgia, panic attacks, acute trauma responses and debilitating mental spirals that included suicidal ideation and masochistic behavior.”

“I needed help,” she said of her younger self. “I wish there had been a system in place to empower me to say no to toxic work environments and people of questionable behavior.

