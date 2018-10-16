Lady Gaga Confirms She's Engaged to Christian Carino

Lady Gaga is getting ready to tie the knot!

On Monday night, the 32-year-old entertainer called her longtime love, Christian Carino, "my fiancé” while making a speech in Beverly Hills, California.

Additionally, the singer-actress was wearing a pink diamond ring on that finger during the event. This isn't the first time Gaga has worn the eye-catching accessory. She was spotted with the sparkler at the 2018 GRAMMYs in January, and has also been wearing it during the recent press tour for A Star is Born.

ET also confirmed Gaga's engagement with her rep.

Christian Carino and Lady Gaga attend an event in Beverly Hills on Oct. 15, 2018. Getty Images

Lady Gaga makes a speech at an event in Beverly Hills on Oct. 15, 2018. Getty Images

Lady Gaga wears her pink ring to 'A Star Is Born' photocall during 75th Venice Film Festival.on Aug. 31, 2018. Getty Images

ET confirmed Gaga's relationship in February 2017 after the pair had some adorable PDA moments ahead of the pop star's Superbowl Halftime show performance.

Since then, the duo have traveled the world together, with Carino, 49, often posting personal pics of Gaga on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram YATLOML A post shared by @ christiancarino on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

In September 2017, Gaga -- was was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney before calling it quits in 2016 -- spoke to ET about getting the input of Carino, a talent manager, when it comes to her career.

"It's not just about it being my boyfriend," she said of a moment in her documentary, Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two, when she runs off stage to ask Carino how she did during a performance. "I ask that of many people in my life, and my family, all the time."

Here's more on the couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Lady Gaga on Getting Boyfriend's Input on Her Career: 'I Ask That Of Many People In My Life'

Lady Gaga Kisses Boyfriend Christian Carino After Emotional GRAMMYs Performance

Lady Gaga Holds Hands With Boyfriend Christian Carino on Pre-GRAMMYs Date Night: Pics!

Related Gallery