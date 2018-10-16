Why Lady Gaga Kept Engagement News Private

Lady Gaga confirmed her engagement to Christian Carino, but she's still focused on keeping her relationship private.

A source tells ET that Gaga, 32, has a "low-key" relationship with her 49-year-old talent manager fiance, something that was lacking in her previous engagement to Taylor Kinney, which ended in 2016.

"Gaga seems very happy to be in a more low-key relationship than with Taylor," the source says. "She’s on top of the world and Christian is part of that. They kept the engagement private so it wasn’t the media storm it was with Taylor."

The source also notes that Gaga and Carino have been engaged since late last year. Monday was the first time Gaga acknowledged the engagement, though, referring to Carino as "my fiance" during a speech at an event in Beverly Hills, California.

ET confirmed Gaga's relationship with Carino in February 2017 after the pair had some adorable PDA moments ahead of the pop star's Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Since their relationship became public, the duo have become fixtures on Carino's Instagram page, where he often shares snaps of them together.

Last September, Gaga spoke to ET about getting Carino's input with regard to her career.

"It's not just about it being my boyfriend," she said of a moment in her documentary, Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two, when she runs off stage to ask Carino how she did during a performance. "I ask that of many people in my life, and my family, all the time."

