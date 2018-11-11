Miley Cyrus Loses Her Home as Fires Continue to Devastate California

Miley Cyrus revealed on Sunday that she is one of the many people who have lost their homes in the devastating Woolsey Fire.

The "Younger Now" singer took to Twitter Sunday night to share an emotional message for others whose lives have been impacted by the tragic fire, which has torn through over 83,000 acres of Southern California.

"Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now," Cyrus wrote, in a series of tweets.

"My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong," she continued. "I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department!"

The singer concluded her emotional tweets with information on how to donate resources and supplies to firefighters, law enforcement officer and first responders combating the blaze.

Donate $ , Time , Supplies

Cyrus was among the hundreds of thousands who have been evacuated from their homes due to the raging Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire that have been tearing through Southern California, as well as those who have been evacuated due to the deadly Camp Fire burning north of Sacramento, which has claimed the lives of at least 29 people.

With the fires raging in Malibu and Calabasas, a number of celebrities have also lost their homes to the fires, including Gerard Butler, Caitlyn Jenner, Neil Young and several others.

As of Sunday, 260,000 other residents in Los Angeles County and Ventura County have been forced to evacuate due to the inferno. Firefighters from across the state, as well as those from neighboring states, have been working tirelessly on multiple fronts to contain the blazes and combat the destruction inflicted by these horrifying wildfires.

For more on the impact of the devastating disaster roaring through Southern California, watch the video below.

