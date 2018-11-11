As multiple wildfires tear through California, hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes and leave behind their livelihoods as firefighters and rescue personnel work themselves to the bone to combat the devastation.

With the fires burning through Malibu and Calabasas, many celebrities have been affected by the infernos, including Jamie Foxx, who revealed to ET that his family was among those forced to flee.

"We're all affected [in California.] We had to evacuate, so my kids and my family are in hotels but they're safe," the actor told ET's Nischelle Turner at the premiere of his upcoming action-adventure Robin Hood in New York City.

"But at least 25 people lost their lives, a lot of people are hurting in my neighborhood in Thousand Oaks, and of course, you know, the shootings," Foxx said, referring to the tragic mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill last Wednesday, which left 12 people dead.

"So, I can't tell people enough, in a world right now where it's sort of crazy times to just look for the good in people. Stop looking for the bad in people," he added. "And just pray for the kids, man, pray for everybody in California. People are losing their whole existence. we were fortunate enough to be able to move but a lot of people aren't, so just god bless all."

While Foxx's Thousand Oaks family were bravely soldiering on through the evacuations, the actor had to watch from afar as he was in New York City for the premiere of his upcoming action blockbuster, Robin Hood.

The film takes place in medieval England, and Foxx plays Little John, a close confidant of the titular rogue (played by Taron Egerton).

In this iteration, Little John is a Moorish military commander, and they opted not to have Foxx affect a British accent for the role.

"We tried to do this with a sort of suspension of reality in a sense, we just sort of put our own spin on. So everybody had a different vernacular," Foxx explained. "I basically patterned my voice pattern after the guy in Malcolm X, when Denzel went to jail... Every time I would do a line I would go think back [to that actor]... and a little bit of Anthony Hopkins."

Robin Hood rides into theaters Nov. 21.

