Busy Philipps, Chelsea Clinton and More Stars React to Mass Bar Shooting in Southern California
Stars are speaking out following the tragic mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California.
According to CBS News, deputies responded to the shooting at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday night during Borderline Bar and Grill's weekly "College Country" night, where roughly 200 people were present. The gunman was found dead inside the bar after killing 12 people, including Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus.
The latest mass shooting -- the deadliest since the Valentine's Day attack that took 17 lives in Parkland, Florida -- comes less than two weeks after a shooter killed 11 people at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Thousand Oaks tragedy falls just over a year after 58 people were killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, during Jason Aldean's set at the country music event.
On Twitter on Thursday, President Donald Trump praised law enforcement for their "great bravery."
Chelsea Clinton retweeted the shocking revelation that this marks the 304th mass shooting of the year. "Today is the 312th day of the year," she further noted.
Busy Philipps said her heart "is broken" upon hearing the horrifying news. "I'm at a lost. Again. Again. Again," she wrote on Twitter.
Mira Sorvino expressed that she is "devastated for the victims," before saying that "our government MUST DO SOMETHING TO STOP THIS HORRIFIC GUN VIOLENCE!!!!"
Carson Daly revealed that he grew up four miles away from the shooting site. "Here we go again," he lamented.
See more reactions below.
