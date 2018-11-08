Stars are speaking out following the tragic mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California.

According to CBS News, deputies responded to the shooting at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday night during Borderline Bar and Grill's weekly "College Country" night, where roughly 200 people were present. The gunman was found dead inside the bar after killing 12 people, including Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus.

The latest mass shooting -- the deadliest since the Valentine's Day attack that took 17 lives in Parkland, Florida -- comes less than two weeks after a shooter killed 11 people at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Thousand Oaks tragedy falls just over a year after 58 people were killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, during Jason Aldean's set at the country music event.

On Twitter on Thursday, President Donald Trump praised law enforcement for their "great bravery."

I have been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California. Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead. Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

....Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

Chelsea Clinton retweeted the shocking revelation that this marks the 304th mass shooting of the year. "Today is the 312th day of the year," she further noted.

Today is the 312th day of the year. https://t.co/8pCV1jRPyJ — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 8, 2018

Busy Philipps said her heart "is broken" upon hearing the horrifying news. "I'm at a lost. Again. Again. Again," she wrote on Twitter.

Waking up to the news of the shooting in Thousand Oaks. My heart is broken for all of the victims and their families. I'm at a loss. Again. Again. Again. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 8, 2018

Mira Sorvino expressed that she is "devastated for the victims," before saying that "our government MUST DO SOMETHING TO STOP THIS HORRIFIC GUN VIOLENCE!!!!"

I can’t even. Devastated for the victims. At a loss, but know that our government MUST DO SOMETHING TO STOP THIS HORRIFIC GUN VIOLENCE!!!! #GunReformNow 12 Killed in California Shooting; Gunman Targeted Bar in Thousand Oaks - The New York Times https://t.co/9O13ZVmYLG — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) November 8, 2018

Carson Daly revealed that he grew up four miles away from the shooting site. "Here we go again," he lamented.

Breaks my heart. Grew up a few miles from here. #ThousandOaks is the 4th safest city it US. 11 confirmed dead now. Here we go again. God bless those affected. We tweet those words far too often. https://t.co/Q5vWpCSkyi — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) November 8, 2018

My heart goes out to all those affected in the Thousand Oaks shooting this morning. Yet another tragic waste of life. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 8, 2018

Waking up in the UK to hear the terrible news of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks Ca. Strength and prayers to families and first responders. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) November 8, 2018

My God.. at least 12 dead in this latest US mass shooting, many more wounded.

Young people enjoying themselves in a nightclub, in one of America's safest cities.

Just horrendous. #thousandoakspic.twitter.com/wgCgVKMkzB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 8, 2018

We are on a hamster wheel of insanity. Another day of grief. Another day of outrage. Another day of families unnecessarily learning their loved ones are dead. But, don’t worry, I remember from all of the other times we’ve done this...”guns aren’t the problem.” https://t.co/dVyvQg9Bac — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 8, 2018

My heart breaks for Thousand Oaks today. My heart is dust from being broken for so many places in our country so many times.https://t.co/eeeYoLdxn6https://t.co/Amg3BSQ2Qm — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 8, 2018

Heartbroken to hear about the Thousand Oaks shooting last night. Many friends and I have frequented that bar. My heart is with all those affected by this horrific act of terror. I’m in disbelief. 💔 — Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens) November 8, 2018

Overwhelmed with sadness for Thousand Oaks and the victims of this horrific shooting. Overwhelmed with grief from how many of these messages I’ve typed out this year alone. I wish the victim’s families peace and answers in this time of tragedy. — josh groban (@joshgroban) November 8, 2018

Absolutely gutted to wake up to this news. Again. I can’t imagine the abjact pain & grief of the families who lost loved ones, including Sheriff Helus who ran in to save victims during the shooting-my heart is with you. Why do we continue to do nothing to prevent these tragedies? https://t.co/QPcQ1ufl9T — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) November 8, 2018

Terrible news about the Thousand Oaks shooting. I feel horrible for all the victims and their families. — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) November 8, 2018

Please don’t suggest that we should start arming bar tenders now. — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) November 8, 2018

So sad about the tragedy in Thousand Oaks. So many of my friends & I have frequented that bar . We live in a world where devastation like this can happen anywhere/anytime. I’m so sorry to the victims & everyone involved. And I’m so sorry pain like this occurs 💔 — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) November 8, 2018

Sickened by the news of yet another shooting this morning. This just can NOT be the new normal. #GunControlNow — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) November 8, 2018

Hey, bear with me for a minute I got a crazy idea....



How about people stop fucking shooting people? — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 8, 2018

My heart aches for the victims of last night’s mass shooting and their families. #Pepperdine is my alma matter. The safe place where I met my lifelong friends. We never thought twice about leaving campus to have fun. That’s no longer true. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/NCGkSZ9vjK — I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) November 8, 2018

