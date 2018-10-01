One year ago today, the unthinkable happened at a country music festival in Las Vegas. Now, some of the industry’s biggest stars are remembering the tragedy.



Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017, when a man began firing on his fans. Ultimately, 58 were killed and almost 500 were injured in the horrifying attack. On Monday, the 41-year-old singer took to social media to share an image of the neon symbol from the festival, along with an understated message of unity.



“Thinkin about our Route 91 family today. #vegasstrong,” he captioned the image.



Just before the gunman opened fire, fellow country star Jake Owen also performed. He also shared a post remembering the heartbreaking loss.



“I will never forget the evening of October 1st, 2017,” he wrote on Twitter. “A year ago today people were loving life. They were singing along. Families and friends. 58 lives were lost and thousands were injured and lives changed forever. You will always be in my heart and on my mind.”

“Dear Hate, I hate to tell you that love is gonna conquer all...”



Maren Morris, who performed at the festival two days before the attack, also shared a tribute on social media that included a lyric from her track, “Dear Hate,” which she wrote in response to the shooting.



“‘Dear Hate, I hate to tell you that love is gonna conquer all,’” she wrote. “Thinking of the fans we lost a year ago. You’ll always be the 3 chords and the truth.”

Chris Young, another performer at the event, wrote on Twitter, "I'll never forget calling my family saying I hope to see them again."

U.S. Senator Dean Heller also took the time to share some words remembering the victims of the shooting.

“While it’s been one year since the actions of a madman devastated Las Vegas, the shock and pain related to October first still remain with us today. That night, 58 innocent lives were lost. Over 800 people were injured, and many of them continue to face a long road to physical and emotional recovery - know that you’re not alone on that road – we support you, and we’re praying for you," he wrote in part. "On that tragic night, so many ordinary Nevadans made the choice to be extraordinary. The immeasurable pain, suffering, and devastation inflicted by one man elicited a profound, innate, and immediate human response from a city of people who stood side by side during its darkest hour to protect a friend or a stranger they had never met. Las Vegas is resilient, and together, we will continue to be Vegas Strong.”

In a post, country music legend Tim McGraw asked that fans observe a moment of silence at 10:05 a.m. PST in honor of the victims.



