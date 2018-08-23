Jason Aldean is looking to move on emotionally from the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting last October.

The country music star sat down for a candid interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, where he opened up about the trauma of the event, and how he's trying to continue forward.

"That’s not something I want on my resume for the rest of my life," Aldean, 41, explained. "For me, it’s something, not that I want to forget, but it’s just something I choose to not relive over and over."

Aldean was on stage, headlining the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, when a gunman opened fire on the audience from the window of a 32nd story hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort across the street.

58 concertgoers were killed and nearly 500 others injured in the tragic shooting.

The singer's wife, Brittany Aldean, was at the concert to support her husband, and experienced the horror first-hand as she and her husband ran for cover in an attempt to escape the hail of gunfire.

Reflecting on his wife being at the concert on that fateful night, Aldean said, "It definitely was scary."

"On one hand I hate that she was there to have to experience it. On the other hand, I know if she was at home and saw it on the news she would have freaked out," he continued. "I don’t know what would have been worse."

The singer's wife was pregnant at the time of the shooting, and the couple welcomed their son, Memphis, two months after the attack.

Aldean is currently on his High Noon Neon Tour, which is set to wrap up on Sept. 29 at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California. The country crooner's full interview with Giest will air Sunday morning, August 26, on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Reveal Gender of Their New Baby in the Cutest Way

Watch Jason Aldean Deliver a Lively Performance of One of His Biggest Hits (Exclusive)

Jason Aldean Opens ACM Awards With Star-Studded Tribute to Route 91 Mass Shooting Victims