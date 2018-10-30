This Is Us is honoring the city it proudly calls home.

Following Tuesday's episode, the NBC drama ended its hour with a special end card, just days after the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, claimed the lives of 11 and injured six, including four police officers.

"Our hearts are broken. We stand with our television hometown of Pittsburgh," the message read, followed by a call to end gun violence.

Pittsburgh is our #ThisIsUs hometown. If you'd like to donate to Victims of Terror Fund to support the Pittsburgh community, please text:



JEWISHPGH to 41444 — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) October 31, 2018

The stars of This Is Us also weighed in on the tribute, with cast members Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson taking to social media on Tuesday evening to push out the message to the residents of Steel City.

"We you, Pittsburgh. # PittsburghStrong," Moore tweeted, while Watson urged her followers to inform themselves on the issue of gun violence.

From the very start, This Is Us has established its foothold in Pittsburgh culture, with the Pearson family enthusiastically rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers and storylines revolving around the Steelers' Super Bowl appearances. The season three premiere featured the Steelers' legendary football play, the Immaculate Reception. Last April, Moore and co-star Milo Ventimiglia traveled to Pittsburgh's Heinz Field to participate in the NFL draft, where they announced one of the Steelers' draft picks.

While rare for a scripted series to address real-life events outside of its creative stories, it should come as no surprise that This Is Us felt a deep desire to honor the city they've adopted as its home.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

