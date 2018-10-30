Jack's mystery woman continues to be top of mind for Kevin Pearson.

On Tuesday's episode of This Is Us, titled "Kamsahamnida," Kevin's (Justin Hartley) obsession over his father's past in Vietnam begins to consume every minute of his day, and others are starting to notice.

"I really wish I knew what her name was or anything about her, really," Kevin confesses to Zoe (Melanie Liburd) in ET's exclusive sneak peek, as he stares at the frayed photograph of a younger Jack with the nameless Vietnamese woman (Porter Duong).

"I mean, she's wearing my dad's necklace," he notes, trying to infuse some meaning. Yes, it's the coveted necklace Jack would later pass down to Kevin years later. Based solely on that piece of information, the woman -- presumably the same one we briefly met in the episode, "Vietnam" -- was someone who was very close to Jack. But why? Were they romantically involved? Under what context did she give Jack the necklace?

Zoe, who's been hard at work on her documentary, has hardly been paying attention to Kevin as she gleefully announces she finished the film seconds later. And she's going to celebrate by planning an overnight spa trip to a fancy hotel alone. Sorry, Kev -- not even your Jimmy Kimmel hook-up can get her to reconsider.

"You're going alone? Why?" Kevin asks, a little taken aback by her "tradition."

"I can't have your obsession with that photo raining all over my 800-thread sheet count parade," Zoe zings. "And seriously, stop thinking about the photo."

Something tells us, Kevin's not about to give up that easily.

Watch ET's exclusive clip below.

This Is Us producers assure that we'll know more about this year's biggest mysteries sooner rather than later.

"We're always conscious of towing the line between frustrating people and keeping people excited and peeling back the layers of this family. That's one we're being really careful in calibrating it. It's something we are going to answer sooner than later," co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker told ET following the season three premiere. "This isn't a grand three-year-long thing to find out who 'her' is and we're going to be slowly revisiting the future at pointed moments throughout this year, getting to where Randall and Tess are headed."

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

