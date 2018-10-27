Stars are reacting after a shooter opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

According to CBS News, at least eight people were killed and six others were injured in the shooting, during which the shooter reportedly made anti-Semitic remarks. Law enforcement officials have identified the shooter and taken him into custody.

Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Mandy Moore, Joe Manganiello and more have since spoken out on social media in response to the shooting, as well as President Donald Trump's statements on it.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Saturday morning, President Trump said the shooting was "far more devastating" than anyone previously thought. When asked if the shooting should prompt new gun laws, Trump said, "If they had protection inside, the results would have been far better."

"If there was an armed guard inside the temple, they would have been able to stop him, maybe there would have been nobody killed, except for him, frankly," he added.

Ellen DeGeneres focused on spreading love on social media. "Today, I send out love to each and every one of you reading this. Every single one of you. We are one world. We all need love. We all want comfort. Let’s give it to each other," she tweeted.

"My heart goes out to all those affected by gun violence today and every day," Moore wrote. "Feeling helpless and frustrated by this news too? VOTE Nov 6th. VOTE. Use your voice. #GunSenseCandidates."

"My thoughts are back home today with the people of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh," Manganiello simply added. See more reactions below.

Many stars have been outspoken in recent years about the need for gun control. Watch below.

