Camille Grammer Reveals She Lost Malibu Home in Woolsey Wildfire

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer revealed early Sunday morning that her home in Malibu was claimed by the Woolsey Canyon wildfire, which is wreaking havoc in the seaside community.

“Sadly my house couldn’t be saved,” Grammer captioned an aerial photo of her home engulfed in flames. “The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home. I thanked the fire captain and his team of firemen for all of their hard work. He took the time to explain what happened and I’m grateful for all of their hard work trying to save my home.”

The 50-year-old TV personality went on to count in her blessings despite the heartbreaking circumstances.

“Sad we lost our home but grateful that my family is safe. Luckily we quickly evacuated our house yesterday after a patrol car drove up the street announcing mandatory evacuations. I’m grateful for my lovely neighbors and friends who kept me informed and for their help this evening.”

Grammer is just one of many celebrities whose home was in the path of the blaze. Caitlyn Jenner, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Orlando Bloom and more have revealed that they were forced to abandon their home and await assessments of the damage, while Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary shared that their Malibu home was lost to the fire.

“I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones,” Gaga tweeted on Friday. “I’m sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You."

I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones. I’m sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 10, 2018

Get more news on the destructive wildfire below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Robin Thicke's Malibu Home Burns Down in California Wildfires

Mark Wahlberg's 'Instant Family' Premiere Canceled Due to California Wildfire

Kendra Wilkinson Praises Ex Hank Baskett for Putting Out California Wildfire - Updates

Related Gallery