Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne's Instant Family premiere has been canceled.

In a statement to ET on Saturday, Paramount revealed they were canceling the premiere, set to take place in Los Angeles' Westwood neighborhood, due to the spreading Woolsey Canyon fire. Instant Family stars Wahlberg and Byrne as a married couple who decides to take in three foster children. Octavia Spencer and Tig Notaro also star.

"In light of the ongoing, active fires being battled in the area, we have canceled tomorrow’s red carpet and after-party of the Los Angeles premiere of Instant Family. We will move forward with the screening, as a number of foster youths and organizations working in the foster community will be in attendance," the statement read. "Food intended for the after-party will be donated to The American Red Cross, which is providing aid to victims of the fires."

"Additionally, we will be screening the film at an evacuation center for victims of the fires -- location to be confirmed," Paramount added. "Our hearts go out to those impacted."

The Woolsey fire erupted on Thursday afternoon in Ventura County, and has since spread to 70,000 acres. Many celebrities, including the Kardashian family, Robin Thicke, Jessica Simpson, Lady Gaga, Alyssa Milano and more have been evacuated from their homes, and TV sets, including those used in Westworld and the Bachelor mansion, have been destroyed.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Mansion Partially Destroyed by California Wildfire

Kendra Wilkinson Praises Ex Hank Baskett for Putting Out California Wildfire - Updates

Khloe Kardashian Hauls Supplies to Firefighters Amid California Wildfire