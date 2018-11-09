'Bachelor' Mansion Partially Destroyed by California Wildfire

The Woolsey fire has taken the Bachelor mansion.

ET has learned that the famous Agoura Hills, California, home, called Villa De La Vina, is now on fire. Evacuation in Malibu, Calabasas and Agoura areas began on Thursday, as a 200-acre wildfire started to rapidly spread. By Friday morning, it had spread to 14,000 acres.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the lower house, which is often used as production headquarters, has been destroyed, while flames are moving toward the main house. Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor kicked off filming at the California mansion in September, however, filming has since moved around the country and internationally, and is expected to wrap in a couple of weeks.

Thinking of the people of Malibu and yes #TheBachelor Mansion is in grave danger as well. https://t.co/HzTAWgqU6x — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) November 9, 2018

The Bachelor mansion isn't the only Hollywood set that's been engulfed by the wildfire. The historic Western town area of Paramount Ranch, which was used in Westworld and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, has also been destroyed.

In a statement to ET on Friday, HBO said, "Paramount Ranch was one of the locations used during seasons one and two of Westworld, in addition to the primary location at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita. Westworld is not currently in production, and as the area has been evacuated, we do not yet know the extent of the damage to any structures remaining there. Most importantly, our thoughts go out to all those affected by these horrible fires."

Celebrities have also been evacuated from the area, with stars like the Kardashian family taking to social media to document the scary situation. See more in the video below.

