The Kardashian family shared a heartfelt message of support and appreciation for those affected by the California wildfires, and those fighting the infernos, during their acceptance speech at this year's People's Choice Awards on Sunday.

After presenter Chrissy Teigen announced Keeping Up With the Kardashians as the winner for Best Reality Show of 2018, Kim Kardashian-West, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner took to the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where Kim spoke on behalf of her family.

"It's been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and for our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu," Kim shared, somberly. "Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and for those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning."

Kim and a number of her family members have been among the tens of thousands who have been evacuated from their homes due to the raging Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire that have been tearing through Southern California, as well as those who have been evacuated due to the deadly Camp Fire burning north of Sacramento.

"As horrible as this has been, it's been amazing to see the resilient spirit of everyone involved, and the heroism of those risking their lives on the front lines," Kim continued. "Action is necessary, so anything we can do to help, as simple as donating to the many organization that are collecting supplies, no form of help is too small."

"Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone," she continued. "We must continue to reach out and help each other during these trying times."

A number of other celebs, including Camille Grammer, Gerard Butler, Robin Thicke, Lady Gaga, Orlando Bloom, Caitlyn Jenner and many others, were forced to evacuate by the Woolsey Fire. Some, like Butler, have already returned to find their homes totally or partially destroyed.

They join the ranks of nearly 260,000 other residents in Los Angeles County and Ventura County who have been forced to flee their homes due to the fires, which have already scorched over 80,000 acres.

Firefighters from across the state, as well as those from neighboring states, have been working tirelessly on multiple fronts, to contain the blazes and combat the devastation of these horrifying wildfires.

"We would like to dedicate this win to all of the firefighters, the law enforcement and the first responders," Kim said during the acceptance speech. "We really, truly appreciate what you have done for all of us. So please, let's continue to pray for everyone's safety."

On Sunday, ET spoke with Jamie Foxx at the premiere of Robin Hood in New York City, where the actor revealed that many members of his family living in Thousand Oaks have been evacuated and are currently staying in a hotel until they learn the fate of their homes.

"I can't tell people enough, in a world right now where it's sort of crazy times to just look for the good in people. Stop looking for the bad in people," Fox said. "And just pray for the kids, man, pray for everybody in California. People are losing their whole existence. we were fortunate enough to be able to move but a lot of people aren't, so just god bless all."

Check out the video below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Hauls Supplies to Firefighters Amid California Wildfire

Khloe Kardashian and True Seek Refuge With Rob and Dream Amid California Fires

Celebs Push Back at Donald Trump's 'Heartless' Tweet About California Wildfires