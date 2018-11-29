Lady Gaga couldn't be more excited to show some love to Bradley Cooper as he was celebrated as the 32nd American Cinematheque Award honoree at a star-studded gala on Thursday.

Gaga walked the red carpet outside the star-studded gala, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, where she looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous, curve-hugging, semi-sheer ivory gown while posing for the press.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the singer-turned-actress before the black-tie gala kicked off, and she couldn't have been more excited to step out in support of her A Star Is Born co-star on his big night.

"It just makes my heart sing. I am so happy to be here tonight," Gaga gushed. "He is such an incredible director and you know he made me a better actress."

The acclaimed film, which heads into this burgeoning awards season with some heavy Oscar buzz surrounding it, marked Cooper's directorial debut, as well as one of his most memorable performances to date.

Part of the appeal was the instant on-screen chemistry between Gaga and Cooper, which translated into a genuine, lasting off-screen friendship.

"I just love him so much and he is such a dear friend of mine and I am just so proud to be here tonight," said Gaga, who explained that they've managed to remain friends even after the production wrapped and the promotion cycle came to an end earlier this year.

"We talk all the time, yeah," she shared. "And it's exciting and wonderful and we are both so grateful for how the film is being received."

"You know, that's what's really come out of all of this for me: the reward of a lifetime friendship with someone I deeply respect," she added.

ET also spoke with Cooper before the gala presentation, where he opened up about traversing the treacherous terrain of awards season and admitted that he and Gaga are "just doing it together."

