Lara Jean and Peter's love story is getting another chapter.

More than three months after the film launched, Netflix is moving forward with a sequel to its hit teen rom-com, To All the Boys I've Loved Before. According to a Hollywood Reporter feature published on Tuesday, one of the first films being discussed in a new multi-picture deal between Paramount Pictures and Netflix is a To All the Boys follow-up.

Based on the best-selling novels by Jenny Han, To All the Boys tells the story of Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor), a 16-year-old half-Korean, half-Caucasian girl whose love letters addressed to boys she secretly had crushes on -- five in all -- are mysteriously mailed out. Panicked, she reluctantly signs into a fake relationship with one of her love letter recipients, lacrosse jock Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo, aka everyone's new Internet crush), who starts off as a faux boyfriend and gradually turns into a caring, thoughtful beau.

A mid-credits scene at the end of the movie featured the unexpected arrival of John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Burtchett), one of Lara Jean's other love letter recipients, providing a possible clue into where the sequel could go.

Director Susan Johnson told ET that they would likely follow the events laid out in the second book, P.S. I Still Love You, and possibly borrow from the third, Always and Forever, Lara Jean, like they did for the first movie. "It’s pretty fluid. The script isn’t written, but I’m anxious to have them say yes so we can get going on it really quickly because you don’t want to rush it," Johnson said. "But at the same time, you don’t want them to be 30 years old playing 17."

Johnson hinted that the happy ending Lara Jean and Peter got at the end of the movie will be short-lived and will likely explore the complications that will come for the new couple's contract-less relationship as they get closer to thinking about life post-high school.

"The struggle of what that means and not having a contract and trust -- all those issues that they talk about on the field at the very last scene," she said. "Relationships are hard to navigate and they’ll find themselves in one. And they’ll discover what the next person might bring in John Ambrose McClaren. We’re so invested in Peter and Lara Jean that seeing them go through struggles is going to be hard, but also something everybody can relate to. The next shiny face comes in and you’re like, Oh shoot, this guy’s really nice too. What do I do?."

The stars of the Netflix rom-com also weighed in on where they would like to see Lara Jean and Peter's story go, with Condor admitting that she'd be "heartbroken" if the couple go through major challenges in their relationship.

“As a fan of Lara Jean and Peter, I’m heartbroken, but we’re not saying that they don’t inevitably end up together," Condor told ET. "Of course, they’re going to go through struggles as every couple does. But it’s totally going to suck because I’m a huge fan of Lara Jean and Peter -- and I say protect them at all costs!"

"But, it's going to be interesting going through that and I think my feelings are going to be very genuine if and when we shoot the struggles between Lara Jean and Peter," she added, "because I don’t want them to struggle. So the hurt that I will feel will honestly be so genuine because I want them to be together forever."

Centineo echoed Condor's sentiments, saying Lara Jean and Peter going through the ups and downs is very true to life.

"I feel like that's very true and real in relationships. You get together and it's really fresh and new and wonderful, and then you start to realize the inner mechanics of living with a person or being with someone on a day to day basis or a weekly basis and the struggles that come with that are sick," Centineo says. "And I would like to see that come with Peter K. too.”

Written by Sofia Alvarez, To All the Boys became a pop culture sensation almost immediately after it landed on Netflix on Aug. 17, earning itself a pristine 95 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating after critics and fans gave the film glowing reviews.

We're just happy Lara Jean and Peter's story isn't over yet!

To All the Boys I've Loved Before is streaming now on Netflix.

