Noah Centineo stole our hearts as Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys I've Loved Before, but it's one behind-the-scenes moment that has everyone talking.

Fans became obsessed over the backstory of a lock-screen photo of Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Centineo) sleeping on the couch, which director Susan Johnson exclusively revealed to ET was actually an unscripted moment between the two actors. Centineo, the 22-year-old star of Netflix's hit rom-com, dropped by ET's Burbank studio on Wednesday, to share how the swoon-worthy moment came to be.

"Because we love each other! Duhhh!" Centineo adorably told ET's Courtney Tezeno, when asked how two co-stars fall asleep like that on the couch together. "It's like long hours on set. I was pretty sure that was in the middle of night shoots and it's not uncommon for all of us to cuddle with each other. Like Israel [Broussard, who played Josh,] and I cuddled together. It's not uncommon."

"I was just laying there because I sleep a lot. If I've got five minutes, I'm out. And I think one of those times, Lana was just like, 'I'm going to sleep with you!' And I was like, 'Alright cool,' and she cuddled in," he explained, miming falling asleep.

Peter K & Lara Jean 💌🎬#toalltheboysivelovedbefore A post shared by @ lanacondor on Jul 22, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Apparently, it was such a deep sleep that Centineo and Condor were in that the actor admitted he had no idea the moment was captured for posterity until much later. "I don't remember the photo being taken," he confessed.

In a recent interview with ET, Johnson shared that that the lock-screen photo of Lara Jean and Peter sleeping on the couch, which made a brief appearance during the movie, was a behind-the-scenes snap of the actorsnapping together in between takes. Swoon.

"That was actually one of our crew members who took that photo," Johnson said at the time. "The two of them were in the green room on set at the high school location, in the area where we put the actors. They actually were sleeping on the couch in that room like that, so we just stood over them and took that picture and it’s so friggin’ cute. So yeah, we just borrowed it from our crew member. I could make something up but I actually think it’s cute that they hang out like that."

During his visit Wednesday, Centineo also marveled over his on- and off-screen chemistry with Condor, sweetly downplaying Johnson's observation that he is "a natural flirt."

"I think that that goes both ways for both of us," he said with a laugh. "It's not just like I'm the flirt and she's the romantic and she's the flirt and I'm the romantic. It's all of it. I would say it's a little bit to do with how amazing of an actress she is -- that's a really big part of it -- and it's really easy to react and listen to her when she's 'acting' because she's so natural. Another part of it is we just have similar perspectives on life. Our outlooks are similar and we just really like to talk and communicate. We got to know each other really well, so that made it really easy."

While Condor recently said she was "not surprised" Centineo, aka the Internet's new boyfriend, has become everyone's obsession, Centineo says he he and Condor -- though they got close while filming To All the Boys -- haven't made a marriage pact.

"Not with Lana. She's boo'd up," The Fosters star said, referencing Condor's boyfriend, actor Anthony de la Torre. But Centineo shared that he's made several pacts with a few of his best guy friends, though. Awww.

Condor, who has been filming Syfy's Deadly Class, had only the loveliest things to say about her co-star when she spoke with ET earlier this week

"The moment I met him, I was like, ‘Yup, that boy’s gonna be a star.’ We all knew as we were shooting the movie that he was just going to break literally 15 million hearts. So I’m not surprised at all," Condor, 21, said. "Of course, I want to protect him but I don’t really have anything to protect him against because it’s all love. People just genuinely, are thoroughly are in love with him."

"I’m honored to be on this journey with him and watch as he’s growing and blowing up. He deserves all the recognition that he’s getting and I think he’s handling it really, really well. He deserves it," she continued. "Noah’s been acting forever. He’s been in the game way longer than I have, so he’s put in the work and he deserves everything that’s coming his way.”

To All the Boys I've Loved Before is available to stream on Netflix.

