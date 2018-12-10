Miley Cyrus' Outfit Is the Cool-Girl Version of a Holiday Party Look

Miley Cyrus is giving us outfit inspiration for days!

The singer served up a stunning look while out in New York City on Monday, promoting her new song, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart."

Cyrus wore a silver plisse top with voluminous sleeves and a high-waist straight-leg trouser, both from Louis Vuitton. Accessorized with the brand's logo chainmail bag and Stella McCartney gold pumps, the ensemble gave us holidays vibes without being obviously seasonal.

The '80s-inspired blouse is made wearable when teamed with a classic pant. Topped off with a red lip, the star's look is a great alternative to a dress, and an intriguing outfit idea to try for your next party.

Few days prior in London, the blonde proved an all-black outfit is anything but boring by styling a black turtleneck in three different ways. First, she was utterly chic in a wide-leg pant cinched with a Gucci belt as she toted a top-handle Chanel bag while taking pics with fans.

Secondly, Cyrus switched it up for a leather mini skirt and shoulder bag, both by Chanel, worn with tights and Stella McCartney over-the-knee boots.

For her third look, she rocked faux fur-trimmed shorts over tights and a faux fur velvet jacket, both vintage Vivienne Westwood, with embellished Casadei western-style boots.

Although we love when Cyrus takes major fashion risks, her recent understated, stylish looks are particularly catching our eye, and we want to copy them head-to-toe.

