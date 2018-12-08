Miley Cyrus Shares Topless Photo From London Trip

Miley Cyrus is stripping down.

The former Disney star took to Twitter on Friday to share a topless photo of herself in a London hotel room. Cyrus has been in the UK to promote her new single with Mark Ronson, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart."

The 26-year-old singer poses on the edge of her hotel bed in the pic, sporting chic black pants and a collection of rings, bracelets and necklaces. She completes her look with a full face of makeup, but no shirt, instead intertwining her fingers across her chest in the snap. Cyrus captioned the shot with the title of her new song and added a broken heart emoji.

Nothing Breaks Like a Heart 💔 pic.twitter.com/pb2SmbX8J0 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 7, 2018

While she was missing one key article of clothing in Friday's snap, Cyrus couldn't have looked chicer on her London trip -- and she knows it. The former Hannah Montana star has shared several pics and videos showcasing her looks as she greeted fans outside her hotel.

A source recently told ET that Cyrus -- whose new pop-country song gives off major Dolly Parton vibes -- was ready to change up her sound.

"Miley’s new sound is something a little more organic. She loved the pop, but she went for a more mature sound and sophistication in her new music," the source said. "Miley has always been great at reinventing herself. She feels at the top of her game."

