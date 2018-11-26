Heartbreak alert!

Miley Cyrus is preparing to release new music and all signs point to heartbreak being a key theme of the new track, dropping on Thursday.

The singer took to social media on Monday to share a string-heavy snippet of the song along, along with a broken heart emoji.

“Miley was so excited to share a preview of her music,” a source tells ET. “Miley’s new sound is something a little more organic. She loved the pop, but she went for a more mature sound and sophistication in her new music.”

"Miley has always been great at reinventing herself,” adds the source. “She feels at the top of her game.”

The track is reportedly called, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” and Cyrus’ latest Instagram posts have gradually spelled out the title on her profile page.

The singer’s first teaser played with a video of a giant, red disco ball-style heart rotating, split in two. “11/29 @MarkRonson,” Cyrus captioned the clip, tagging producer Mark Ronson, who she seems to have collaborated with on the track.

Naturally, Ronson responded with broken heart emojis.

Cyrus, 26, then replied to excited fans on Twitter with further broken heart emojis, before posting a second clip, showing a clown running down the street. A third clip followed shortly afterward.

Ronson also teased the song on social media, retweeting Cyrus’ post and writing, “the heartbreak era is coming….sooner than u think #featuringwho?”

the heartbreak era is coming….sooner than u think #featuringwho? pic.twitter.com/N8Itndhsuf — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) November 25, 2018

The new music comes as Cyrus prepares for an appearance on Saturday Night Live with Ronson on Dec. 15.

*Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

