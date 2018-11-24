Miley Cyrus' Younger Brother Braison Is Engaged

Congrats to Braison Cyrus!

Miley Cyrus' younger brother is engaged to girlfriend Stella McBride, he announced on Instagram on Friday. The 24-year-old musician and model shared the news alongside sweet photos from his proposal.

"She said yes 💍 My life has changed in so many amazing ways this year but the most amazing has been meeting and falling in love with you. I love you with all my heart and I cannot wait to marry you @stylesofstella," Braison captioned a pic of himself and McBride sharing a kiss, as well as a close-up of her ring.

"Love of my life - nothing has ever made me happier than saying yes to forever with you♥️ you are the sweetest soul and I cannot wait to be your wife💍," she wrote in a post of her own.

Braison's mom, Tish, also shared their engagement pic to her Instagram, adding a note of congratulations to her son and his new fiancee. The engagement news comes just one day after Miley celebrated her 26th birthday during her family's Thanksgiving feast.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer was also treated to a special birthday surprise from her man, Liam Hemsworth. "Happy birthday to my sweet girl. You’re more precious than ever. So thankful to have you in my life. ❤️," he captioned a shot of Miley holding a dog under a huge display of balloons.

Miley and Liam recently lost their Malibu home to the Woolsey Fire, which devastated the Los Angeles area. See more -- including how they're giving back to the community -- in the video below.

