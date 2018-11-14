Miley Cyrus is still mourning the loss of her and Liam Hemsworth's Malibu home, which recently burned down due to the Woolsey Fire raging through California.

Luckily, Cyrus, Hemsworth and the animals they share are all safe, but it doesn't make the unfortunate event any easier for the couple or other members of the community who also lost their homes in the blazes. The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share before and after pics of her and Hemsworth's former home, while encouraging others to donate to the Malibu Foundation, which provides emergency relief assistance and community rebuilding.

"Our home before and after the devastating #WoolseyFire," Cyrus captioned one of the photos. "Please donate anything you can to @malibufoundation in hopes to restore Malibu's magic."

"Any amount is greatly appreciated!" she added in another post. "The deepest sense of community and love is surrounding those who have lost their homes. Being one of them, that connection is irreplaceable and can never be taken in a way as devastating as this..."

Earlier this week, a rep for Cyrus confirmed to ET that the singer and Hemsworth made a generous donation to the foundation through Cyrus' Happy Hippie Foundation.

"Miley and Liam lost their home but are very grateful to be safe along with their animals!" the statement read. "Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others. They are donating $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation through Miley's charity, Happy Hippie, in hopes to restore Malibu’s magic."

"These funds will be used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience," the statement continued. "Those looking to get involved your time, support and donations are greatly appreciated."

