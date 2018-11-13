Dave Grohl is showing his appreciation for the first responders who have been working tirelessly to help contain the blazes that have spread throughout California.

The Foo Fighters frontman visited a number of fire stations in SoCal on Monday, providing free dinners to a number of firefighters and their families from his new Backbeat Barbeque project.

The official Instagram account for Fire Station 68 in Calabasas, California, shared a photo of Grohl on site, captioning it, "It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl of the @foofighters. He also treated us to some of his own @backbeatbbq . Thanks Dave! It was excellent!"

"How cool is this?" a wife of a firefighter from the Los Angeles Fire Department added. "Dave Grohl and his family brought home cooked BBQ to babes station last night."

Grohl also shared a series of pics to Backbeat Barbeque's Instagram, thanking the first responders for their selfless work battling the fires and helping to restore communities.

"To all the @losangelesfiredepartment and @lacountyfd heroes we met last night...thank you," the post read. "It was an honor to cook for you. - Dave."

While not much is known about Backbeat Barbeque just yet, Grohl first announced his plans to launch the BBQ-focused project while speaking to GQ in May.

"I have spent far too long lost down a YouTube wormhole, watching videos on how to make the best spice rub for the perfect brisket," he said at the time. "When I get back to L.A. I’m taking a butchery course."

Residents of California are continuing to thank the firefighters via social media, including celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who tragically lost their Malibu home from the Woosley Fire.

Hear more below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Donate $500K to Malibu Relief After Losing Home to Woolsey Fire

Liam Hemsworth Shares 'Heartbreaking' Photo of His and Miley Cyrus' Home Destroyed by Wildfires

Lady Gaga Gives Emotional Speech to California Wildfire Evacuees

Related Gallery