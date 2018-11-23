Happy birthday, Miley Cyrus!

The "Wrecking Ball" singer turned 26 on Friday, and celebrated her special day surrounded by family. Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet photo from their celebration.

Gathered around Miley and her birthday cake was her mom, Tish, her sister, Noah, her brother, Trace, and her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, among others.

"Thankful for this moment. My thoughts and prayers with so many hearts that need mended. Peace and love to all," Billy Ray captioned the snap, as Trace added videos of Miley blowing out her candles to his Instagram Story.

Miley's birthday comes nearly two weeks after she and Liam lost their Malibu home in the Woolsey Fire, which affected the Los Angeles area. "Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community," she tweeted at the time. "I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now."

"My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong," Miley continued. "I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department!"

"It’s been a heartbreaking few days," Liam added, alongside a photo of their destroyed home. "This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires."

Miley's rep confirmed to ET last week that the singer and her boyfriend made a generous donation to the Malibu Foundation, which provides emergency relief assistance and community rebuilding.

"Miley and Liam lost their home but are very grateful to be safe along with their animals!" the statement read. "Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others. They are donating $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation through Miley's charity, Happy Hippie, in hopes to restore Malibu’s magic."

"These funds will be used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience," the statement continued. "Those looking to get involved your time, support and donations are greatly appreciated."

