Miley Cyrus Admits She Was 'Evil' to Hailey Baldwin Growing Up

Miley Cyrus and Hailey Baldwin are drudging up childhood memories.

Baldwin and her close pal, Kendall Jenner, appear on the latest episode of Apple TV's Carpool Karaoke: The Series, and Cyrus makes a surprise appearance when they all sing her hit single, "Party in the U.S.A." Later, Cyrus and Baldwin share that they've known one another since they were kids, and Cyrus admits she used to bully Baldwin.

"I would be evil to her," Cyrus says. "She would try to play with us, like me and Alaia [Hailey's older sister], and then we would lock her out of the room and be evil."

Baldwin confirms, "My older sister and her used to gang up on me."

The 26-year-old Hannah Montana star then jokingly defended her actions.

"I had to," she notes. "It made you who you are, you know? It made you stronger. Now you can always take, like, the trolls and sh**. 'Cause I was such a troll."

Baldwin jokingly agreed, and clearly isn't holding any grudges.

"Miley was the biggest troll to me," she says. "She prepared me for this industry!"

Another hilarious moment during the episode occurred when 23-year-old Jenner and 22-year-old Baldwin take a lie-detector test together, and they can't stop laughing when Baldwin fails a question related to her husband, Justin Bieber.

"Does Justin think I'm cool?" Kendall asks.

Baldwin pauses before replying, "Of course."

The two then had a good laugh when the man in the backseat administering the test deemed Baldwin to be lying.

Despite joking about trolls with Cyrus, Baldwin recently admitted on Instagram that negative comments about her relationship with Bieber do affect her.

“Being off of Instagram is the best thing ever," she shared on Instagram on Saturday about recently taking some time off. "Whenever I take breaks from it I feel so much better, so much happy as a person...the second I come back on I get immediate anxiety, I get sad and I get worked up."

“It’s hard to focus on your well-being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive," she continued. "I just don’t believe we’re called to live a life where we’re so easily caught up in strangers opinions on something they have NOTHING to do with."

Still, it appears Bieber and Baldwin's marriage is stronger than ever. The model recently said she was definitely planning to have kids with 24-year-old Bieber.

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Baldwin Speaks Out on Comments 'Tearing Apart' Her Relationship

Miley Cyrus Crashes Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin's 'Carpool Karaoke'

From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: The 13 Sweetest Couples of 2018

Related Gallery