Hailey Baldwin is opening up about why she took a recent break from Instagram.

The 22-year-old model shared on her Instagram Story on Saturday that she had spent time away from the social media platform after getting "anxiety" over reading mean-spirited comments about her job, relationship and life. Baldwin tied the knot with Justin Bieber in September following their whirlwind romance.

“Being off of Instagram is the best thing ever. Whenever I take breaks from it I feel so much better, so much happy as a person...the second I come back on I get immediate anxiety, I get sad and I get worked up,” she wrote.

“It’s hard to focus on your well-being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive," Baldwin continued. "I just don’t believe we’re called to live a life where we’re so easily caught up in strangers opinions on something they have NOTHING to do with."

The Drop the Mic host concluded: "We need to take a step back and realize we need to express more love and encouragement to one another instead of consistently tearing people down and judging. And I won't let people make me feel like I'm doing something wrong by enjoying my life and being happy. This world has enough hatred, hurt and pain as it is, the last thing we need is more negativity, hate and division."

Baldwin and Bieber have been extremely protective of their relationship, and even waited to share the news of their marriage until weeks after they wed at a New York City courthouse. However, it seems the pair is ready to let fans in on their romance, as they were spotted posing for their first photo shoot as husband and wife in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

A source told ET that the couple were shooting for Vogue magazine. "They are expected to be on the cover and talking about their relationship, future and family," the source said. "They are in some matching outfits, some photos by the pool and enjoying one another as a couple. The two wanted to showcase their love for the world."

During her recent interview with Vogue Arabia, Baldwin revealed that she was looking forward to starting a family with Bieber, but noted that they're not planning to have kids "any time soon." See more in the video below.

