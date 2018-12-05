By many accounts, 2018 has been a pretty rough and weird year. But you know what's been really wonderful? L-O-V-E. Sure, a couple of whirlwind romances bit the dust (apologies, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson), but quite a few long-term Hollywood couples continued to warm our hearts, while young love filled our souls with heart-eyed emojis.



Here are the 12 couples who topped our love list this year and made us wish that everyone made like Hailey Baldwin and still bedazzled clothing with their lover's name on it like it was 1998.





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Could anyone else possibly top our list of couples of 2018? From a stunning wedding to a delightful baby announcement, the world's royal fever hit an all-time high this year. After all, Meghan fulfilled many little girls' dreams by going from an actress on the shores of California to a real-life princess living in Kensington Palace (for now). Not only that, but Harry has never looked happier. They've also broken many a royal rule with their non-conformist ways, and we are here for their rebel spirit.



Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Aah, young love! Even if you were wary of their whirlwind engagement and subsequent wedding just a few weeks later, it’s pretty hard to ignore that this couple seems incredibly in love. Plus, there's something very sweet about the fact that they went low-key by secretly tying the knot and the adorable gestures of Hailey changing her last name on her social handles to Bieber as well as flaunting clothing and jewelry with her new married moniker emblazoned on them.





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Speaking of whirlwind engagements, after initially meeting in early 2017 and taking their first photo together at that year's Met Gala, rumors stopped swirling that Priyanka and Nick were an item until they were spotted at a few outings this past Memorial Day Weekend. Suddenly, not only were these two inseparable, they were secretly engaged by July! As if that weren't enough, they're so in love that they pushed their wedding up from 2019 to this December, tying the knot in a multi-day wedding in India that included both a Christian ceremony officiated by Nick's father and a Hindu one the next day. It's also no surprise that they make one lovely married duo.





Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

The power couple of our dreams that was clearly meant to be, J.Lo and A-Rod not only have excellent solo nicknames, they look picture perfect every time they step out together, whether it be at the gym, the World Series or supporting one another at red carpet events. Heck, they even work well together, which not everyone can say about going into business ventures with significant others. Will they ever get married? Even Lopez says she doesn't know, but our fingers are crossed. (Seriously, can you just imagine how fabulous that wedding will be?) But, honestly, it's the fact that they gush over one another and blush in each other's presence that makes us love them the most.





Beyonce and JAY-Z

Talk about making lemons out of lemonade. Bey and Jay had some very publicized ups-and-downs, but they seem to have come out the other side better than ever. Not only are they raising three adorable kiddos, the duo has also spent a solid chunk of the year traveling the world on their On the Run II Tour, looking more in love than ever while flaunting plenty of PDA on stage. Their Halloween couples costume was also pretty great.



Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Talk about ultimate #CoupleGoals! These proud parents -- who welcomed their second child, son Miles, this year -- always seem to have smiles on their faces (even when Chrissy is forced to clap back at some very vocal haters, which has happened frequently) and are incredibly open and honest when it comes to the joys and struggles of both marriage and raising kids. They're also one of the most fun duos around, dressing up as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip for Halloween and excitedly hosting their own Christmas special. And while they can poke fun at one another, they're not afraid to be sentimental. At the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards, Chrissy got choked up after her husband presented her with the Woman of the Year award, saying, “I joke about it a lot, but I truly have the most incredible husband on the planet. You are our everything.”





Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Are they secretly engaged? We honestly have no idea at this point, and neither does Kim Kardashian West. But when they're not teasing us on social media, they're happily raising daughter Stormi, who turns one in January, even bringing her on the road as Travis puts on his Astroworld Tour across the country. They may be young and have, well, a far less conventional relationship than the rest of us (we would also like a hotel room just for our clothes), but they seem extremely happy, as does little Stormi.

George and Amal Clooney

This stunning pair has an incredible amount of respect for each other, and their love is palpable -- more so than ever. First came the Met Gala in May, where Amal not only looked stunning during her co-chair duties, George basically bowed at his wife's feet. They also nearly stole the show at the royal wedding, which is no small feat, and then Amal caused her husband to tear up while giving a rare personal speech at the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award Gala, where George was being honored, sharing the intimate details of their life together. The Suburbicon star even introduced himself as "Amal Clooney's husband" at Variety’s Power of Women: Los Angeles event in October. Be still our feminist hearts!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

When it comes to Australia, there are three things that come to mind first: kangaroos, Foster's (yes, we know no one there drinks it), and Nicole and Keith. They've built a solid base far away from the land Down Under in Nashville, Tennessee, where they raise their two girls, Sunday, 10, and Faith, 7, and even though they were struck by Cupid's arrow well over a decade ago, these two had so many kind words and gestures for each other over the past few months, you'd think they were brand new lovebirds. Nicole even cried along with Keith when he won the Entertainer of the Year award at the 2018 CMA Awards. Bless their hearts!



Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

After years of keeping notoriously private about their relationship, these two seemed to come out of the PDA closet this year, showing lots of love for one another on red carpets and, dare we say, even kissing in public. As if we didn't already love this duo, they pretty much sealed the deal when Jessica and Jimmy Fallon competed in the "Best Friends Challenge" on The Tonight Show in November. We even got a little insight into their love in a new book Justin released earlier this year, where he wrote of his wife of six years, “When I met Jess, it was undeniable how beautiful she is. We were at a surprise party in Hollywood at a speakeasy kind of a bar, a private club, and we were standing around in a group of people. I made some sort of sarcastic comment, really dry. Nobody got it except her. She laughed, and I noticed, all of a sudden, and in the way where you wonder if a person’s like you, if they have a very dry, dark sense of humor too.” No, you're crying.



Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

If you ever wondered if Ryan was exactly like his Deadpool character, his relationship with his wife may give you some insight -- and we mean that in the best possible way. Much like Wade Wilson, under all that sarcasm is a heart of gold, and, luckily, Blake shares the exact same sense of humor. Whether looking picture-perfect on red carpets or throwing jabs at one another on social media, this couple has so much fun, we're honestly jealous.



John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

When these actors step out on the red carpet together, it's like no one else is even around. Between the well-received release of A Quiet Place and the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns, both have had massive years as far as their careers are concerned, and it seems like both are each other's rocks throughout all the craziness that fame can bring. Considering The Office alum sobbed uncontrollably while watching his wife on the big screen, calling Poppins "pure joy," we'd say John is a keeper and these two are as solid as ever.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

This has been a very difficult year for the pair, who met on the set of The Last Song back in 2010. They lost their Malibu home in the devastating Woolsey fire that struck a large swath of the Los Angeles-area, but they remained by each other’s side and retained their sense of humor. After all, Hemsworth continually punking his fiancee in the car and then posting her reactions to social media were some of the funniest yet oddly heartwarming videos we’ve watched, and their holiday posts are something to behold. In November, a source told ET of the couple, who already refer to each other as “husband and wife," that "Miley and Liam are totally in love, and are so happy living together. They are not married but often laugh at the idea that people believe they are secretly wed… They do talk about a wedding and kids all the time, but they are in no rush.” We won’t push these two, but we’re pretty excited to see them walk down the aisle one day.



As far as love is concerned, you can't beat some of the glamorous nuptials that took place this year. Click through the gallery below to relive the biggest weddings of 2018.

