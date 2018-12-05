Pete Davidson Might Have Blocked Ariana Grande on Social Media

Did Pete Davidson block his ex-fiancee, Ariana Grande?

It seems likely. Just days after the Saturday Night Live star posted an emotional message about his mental health and cyber bullying -- and Grande’s subsequent post defending him -- the “Thank U, Next” singer has seemingly claimed that she’s been blocked by her ex.

A fan posted what appears to be a direct message from Grande, who wrote, “I have never encouraged anything but forgiveness. I care deeply about Pete and his health and would never encourage any kind of mistreatment. I haven’t seen any of it because I’m blocked but I want you to know that I would never want or encourage that ever and you should know that. I care about his deeply.”

After the fan posted the screenshot, Grande replied to the post with a black heart emoji, implying it was a legitimate direct message from her.

Though we can see that Davidson is not following Grande on Instagram, it’s impossible to know whether she’s really been blocked or when exactly he stopped following her.

What is do know is Davidson penned a personal post about his struggles in the wake of his split from his famous ex on Monday, which read: “I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

Grande shared a screenshot of this message to her Instagram Stories the following day, urging her followers to be “gentler” to others and saying she cares “deeply” for Davidson’s health.

This all comes after Grande’s highly publicized music video for “Thank U, Next," a song dedicated to her exes, broke YouTube records and became a viral sensation.

