Pete Davidson is ready to love again.

A source tells ET that the Saturday Night Live star signed up for a popular dating app in recent weeks. “He wants a fresh start,” the source says. “He’s focusing on his self-happiness.”

The revelation comes just hours after the 25-year-old comedian posted a lengthy message addressing cyberbullying.

"I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind-boggling."

"I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for nine months," he added. "I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is -- I see you and I love you."

The emotionally raw post comes just days after Davidson's ex-fiancee, Ariana Grande, seemingly confirmed that she was the one who ended things between them in the music video for her single “Thank U, Next.”

In the video, viewers see her flipping through a “Burn Book” a la Mean Girls. One page of the book features a picture of her and Davidson but his face has been written over.

"Sorry I dipped," she wrote on the page. "I love you always."

