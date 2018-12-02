It turns out Ariana Grande filmed yet another homage to Legally Blonde for her “Thank U, Next” music video that ended up on the cutting room floor!



On Sunday, the pop star released part one of a behind-the-scenes series about the making of the video, which included the recreation of a certain beloved scene from the classic chick flick. Fans will remember that, in the film Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) helps Paulette (Jennifer Coolidge) get her dog back from her loser ex using some clever legal-speak. Well it turns out, Coolidge -- who does appear in the video in the “bend and snap” scene -- also filmed the dog retrieving segment with Grande, who was perfectly done-up in Elle's iconic beanie and braids combo!



Sadly it didn't end up in the final cut. But several other instantly recognizable moments from the film, including Elle lounging in pink and studying law with her pooch, were included.

“I love Ariana Grande because this is the essence of who she is,” Coolidge explains in the clip while discussing the song. “It’s a strong woman’s message that you don’t have to destroy yourself over men! You can date men and when it goes wrong, you benefit from the hardship but you move on… When I was growing up, there weren’t messages like this.”

And this isn't the only scene that didn't end up making its way into the video. Although the "Thank U, Next" vid also contains several memorable moments from Bring It On, 13 Going on 30 and Mean Girls -- including the iconic Christmas performance -- director Hannah Lux Davis told ET on Friday that they intended to shoot yet another cherished scene, but ran out of time.

"It was the backstage moment before the Santa dance [in Mean Girls]," Davis said. "[Trying to make] 'Fetch' happen, but also, the lip gloss -- when they're all with that Victoria's Secret lip gloss, like, 'Oh my god.' It was such an iconic moment!"

"[Grande] and I were very much on the same page with like, the lip gloss," she added." "[But] that one got cut, just because there was no time in that shooting day."



More than a few familiar faces appear in the video besides Coolidge, including Jonathan Bennett (reprising his role as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls), Troye Sivan, Colleen Ballinger (aka Miranda Sings), Alexa Luria and Courtney Chipolone. Some of Grande's Victorious co-stars showed up as well including Daniella Monet, Liz Gillies and Matt Bennett.



But perhaps the best cameo has to be Kris Jenner who perfectly portrays Regina George’s mother!

YouTube has confirmed to ET that the new music video now holds the record for the biggest debut in YouTube history after earning over 50 million views in just 24 hours. The previous record-holder was BTS, who racked up 45.9 million views in 24 hours.

