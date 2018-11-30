Ariana Grande tried to make fetch happen, but unfortunately, it didn't make the cut!

Hannah Lux Davis, who directed the pop star's "Thank U, Next" music video, sat down with ET's Deidre Behar on Friday to dish all about the instantly iconic video -- and reveal which scene didn't make it.

"It was the backstage moment before the Santa dance [in Mean Girls]," Davis shared. "[Trying to make] 'Fetch' happen, but also, the lip gloss -- when they're all with that Victoria's Secret lip gloss, like, 'Oh my god.' It was such an iconic moment!"

"[Grande] and I were very much on the same page with like, the lip gloss... [but] that one got cut, just because there was no time in that shooting day," she explained.

The Mean Girls Santa dance did, however, make it into the video -- as well as Kris Jenner doing her best Amy Poehler.

"She is obviously the cool mom, right? Everyone knows here. She's the ultimate cool mom," Davis gushed of Jenner. "When you're Ariana Grande, you can get just about anybody... I actually don't know [how she reached out to get Jenner in the video]."

"We were talking about cameos. We were like, 'Oh my god, we have to get Kris Jenner!'" she recalled of planning the shoot with Grande, who she called a complete "collaborator" on the project. "She was the one really steering that."

As for whether Jenner required much direction, Davis said the momager couldn't have been more of a "pro."

"She knows what she's doing. She was fearless," she shared. "She knew that this role was fun, and you can't take yourself too seriously... she got right into the role real fast."

ET also spoke with Jonathan Bennett, who reprised his role as Mean Girls' Aaron Samuels for Grande's music video -- and revealed which scene had him doing a "double take." See more in the video below.

