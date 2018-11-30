Ariana Grande is receiving some extra love today... and for good reason!

Immediately after the singer dropped her epic "Thank U, Next" music video on Friday, celebrities, fans and friends of Grande started flooding her social media accounts with messages of appreciation and praise.

In the video, Grande and her pals flawlessly channel a variety of characters from girl power movies like Mean Girls, Legally Blonde and Bring It On. So getting a stamp of approval from Elle Woods herself (Reese Witherspoon) was kind of a big deal.

"#ElleWoodsForever," Witherspoon captioned an Instagram pic. "#ThinkPink."

"I love this," she added on Instagram Stories, over a video of Grande perfecting the legendary "Bend and Snap" move from Legally Blonde.

Kris Jenner, who stole the show by channeling Regina George's mom from Mean Girls, was one of the first to react.

"I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom," Jenner tweeted, quoting Amy Poehler's iconic line as Mrs. George.

Mark Ruffalo also gave the video praise by "having some Razzles" in Grande's honor. In case you forgot, Ruffalo starred opposite Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30, one of the films the singer paid homage to in "Thank U, Next."

Having some Razzles (it’s a candy AND a gum) in your honor, @ArianaGrande! #thankunexthttps://t.co/5QA1pNtbiO — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 30, 2018

Garner later chimed in on Instagram. "Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day," she wrote alongside a clip from the video. "@arianagrande you're adorable. Thank you, pretty girl. #thankunext."

Grande understandably freaked out, replying, "I'm crying. i watched this movie every night before bed growing up (and i still do sometimes, especially when i'm sad) i adore you! thank you for all the inspiration and joy you've brought to my life i'm screaming bye."

"And by sometimes i literally mean everynight [sic] still," the singer added.

YouTube star Joey Graceffa also gave it a thumbs up, tweeting, "The #ThankUNextVideo makes me wanna be overdramatic and start a fight with my boyfriend just so I can relate to @ArianaGrande." He was, of course, referring to all the messages Grande writes to her famous ex-boyfriends in her version of the iconic "Burn Book."

the #ThankUNextVideo makes me wanna be overdramatic and start a fight with my boyfriend just so I can relate to @ArianaGrandepic.twitter.com/I9knI4XoGF — Joey Graceffa (@JoeyGraceffa) November 30, 2018

Lucy Hale weighed in too, writing, "Actually drowning in my tears Rn over Thank u, next video. I don’t say this lightly. ICONIC."

Actually drowning in my tears Rn over Thank u, next video. I don’t say this lightly. ICONIC. 😭 — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) November 30, 2018

See more reactions below:

the end of thank u, next had me screaming oh my god @ArianaGrande really snapped — James Charles (@jamescharles) November 30, 2018

Ariana Grande: thank u, next.



The world: pic.twitter.com/ThAq0UxUfC — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 30, 2018

Me at this point in the semester vs Me next week after I turn in my last assignment and walk off into winter break. #thankunextpic.twitter.com/heeKDj3vbt — Curtis Kimberlin Jr. (@sir_kimberlin) November 30, 2018

OMG. THE THANK U NEXT VIDEO I CANT BELIEVE IT. THE MOVIE REFERENCES WERE SO SPOT ON. JINGLE BELL ROCK. THE CHEER OFF. BEND AND SNAP. wow ariana just gave us a masterpiece — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) November 30, 2018

thank u, next gave me CHILLSS 😍😍😍😍 @ArianaGrande — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) November 30, 2018

Fastest Video to reach 1 Million likes on YouTube (VEVO):



#1. thank u, next — 33.9 minutes

#2. Look What You Made Me Do — 12 hours pic.twitter.com/Ezqyn9zUWg — Ariana Grande Charts (@chartariana) November 30, 2018

I would not put it past Reese Witherspoon to have tipped off Ari that Elle Woods is an immigration lawyer in #LegallyBlonde3#thankunext#foreshadowingpic.twitter.com/vnTQRS6fEh — Scarlett Harris (@ScarlettEHarris) November 30, 2018

RT if you’ve ever been personally victimized by Ariana Grande 🤭 #ThankYouNext video is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jY3dsNhofo — Natalies Outlet 👁✨ (@nataliesoutlet) November 30, 2018

Can Matt and Ari be a thing already #ThankUNextpic.twitter.com/spToE5nRsW — ✞Alex The Great👑 (@iTS__Alexandria) November 30, 2018

WE SEE YOU JOAN pic.twitter.com/Zxli9z9UH5 — tamara (@tbyarianagb) November 30, 2018

