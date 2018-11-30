Kris Jenner is not a regular mom, she's a cool mom.

The 63-year-old Kardashian-Jenner matriarch plays the role she was born to play in Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" video, released on Friday. In the rom-com-themed visual, Jenner appears during the Mean Girls portion and takes on Amy Poehler's role of Regina George's mom.

Dressed in a similar pink velour track suit and holding up a camcorder, Jenner excitingly gets out of her seat as Grande and the rest of The Plastics perform a sexy Christmas-inspired version of the song. Fans online went nuts for her appearance, with Jenner's famous "You're doing amazing, sweetie" meme being compared to her new cameo.

Truly one of the stars of the entire music video, a big moment for Jenner comes at the end where she's sitting in her seat and yells, "Thank you, next. B**ch!"

putting kris jenner in was one of the funniest things i’m still cackling.. so perfect pic.twitter.com/Wejd0Doi3C — ً (@undemis) November 30, 2018

WHO PUT KRIS JENNER IN THE VID WORKIWKWJWN #ThankUNextVideopic.twitter.com/6rHYcykkZD — kyle 🐰 googie (@taegidipity) November 30, 2018

I can’t believe Kris Jenner had six whole children, built and managed the empire around them, and found time to bring her iconic meme full circle.

We Stan. #ThankUNextpic.twitter.com/MD01gxQweA — River Lea (@LeahMargarett) November 30, 2018

Following the video's debut, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to quote the famous Mrs. George quote from the film.

Jenner is just one of many celebrities who make an appearance in the highly anticipated Grande clip, and the singer epically channels various characters from girl power movies, aside from Mean Girls, such as Torrance Shipman in Bring It On, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30.

Watch below for more on "Thank U, Next."

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Drops 'Thank U, Next' Music Video -- and It's Just as 'Fetch' as Expected!

Ariana Grande Drops Behind-the-Scenes Teaser for 'Thank U, Next' Music Video

Ariana Grande Drops Trailer for 'Dangerous Woman Diaries' Docu-Series

Related Gallery