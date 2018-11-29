Looks like we only have to wait one more day to see Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video!

The singer revealed via social media on Thursday that the highly anticipated video will premiere on Friday. But, in typical Ari fashion, she did not leave her fans hanging, dropping a behind-the-scenes video to keep them entertained until the official release.

New footage reveals that Grande's former Victorious co-star, Matt Bennett, is also making a cameo, in addition to previously confirmed guests Jennifer Coolidge and Jonathan Bennett, reprising their roles as Paulette in Legally Blonde and Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, respectively.

See the full teaser below:

While Grande has already released quite a few hints about the music video (directed by Hannah Lux Davis) over the last few weeks, it sounds like she still has some surprises in the works, including even more potential guest stars!

After Grande recently tweeted that she got someone to play the role of Regina George's mom, fans started making assumptions about who that could be. It all started when a fan asked if Grande's real-life mom, Joan Grande, would play the role.

"She would never, unfortunately," the pop star responded. "BUT.. I did get someone to play her. Meaning I got somebody to play @joangrande playing Mrs. George."

she would never... unfortunately. 🖤 BUT.. i did get someone to play her. meaning i got somebody to play @joangrande playing mrs. george. https://t.co/QtyPXdcBTA — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 23, 2018

After putting some clues together, many fans believe it's Kris Jenner. And seeing as the momager recently reposted Grande's first "Thank U, Next" teaser to her own Instagram, we could definitely see this happening.

Of course, we'll have to wait until Friday to see if that actually happens, but in the meantime, watch below for everything we know so far about what's sure to be the music video of the year!

