Ariana Grande is headed to high school for her upcoming homage-filled music video for "Thank U, Next," and she dropped what could really only be called a trailer for the video on Monday.

Grande tweeted out the hilarious, beautifully shot promo, which features a star-studded cast playing high school students, who reveal how rumors about Grande's personal life have impacted their own life choices.

From Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett to singer Troye Sivan and YouTube star Colleen Ballinger, the brief clip is packed with famous faces, and serves as the perfect thematic primer for her hotly anticipated video, which reportedly pays tribute to a bevy of beloved female-led comedies.

The singer has teased bits and pieces of the upcoming video over the last few weeks, sharing snapshots that suggest it will incorporate elements of Bring It On, Legally Blonde, 13 Going On 30, and a whole lot of Mean Girls.

And to say that fans are freaking the freak out about the trailer would be a bit of an understatement. Within minutes of the post going live, tons of Grande's followers were absolutely losing their minds over the epic promo.

THE ACTUAL GIRL FROM MEAN GIRLS IN this THAT SAID SHE GOT PUNCHED IN THE FACE IS IN THIS I CANT — jordan (@babylovesariana) November 27, 2018

MEAN GIRLS IS LITERALLY MY FAV MOVIE IN LIFE IM SO EXCITED — 𝐬 𝐨 𝐟 𝐢 (@sweetenerlauren) November 27, 2018

Nah but you really got real cast members of the original mean girls move ugh your mind and your impact. I'm weak. — Janina (@JaninaGrande) November 27, 2018

Colleen, Troye, meangirls cast, you and all the other amazing people in one video. THIS IS THE BEST MUSIC VIDEO EVER GUYS — Claire (@AllTooWellAri) November 27, 2018

omg ariana is really introducing a whole new group of people to Mean Girls all while adding her own twist to it & making it relevant to 2018 & her story. Ugh. HER POWER. @arianagrande — ❣️ (@keepdenying) November 27, 2018

I cannot wait for @ArianaGrande new mean girls video!!! — Alisaa. (@LiddoLisaa) November 27, 2018

For more on Grande's upcoming "Thank U, Next" music video -- which will also apparently feature a cameo from Jennifer Coolidge as her iconic character from Legally Blonde -- check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Got the Real Aaron Samuels from 'Mean Girls' to Be in 'Thank U, Next' Music Video

Ariana Grande Reveals Final Movie She's Honoring in Her 'Thank U, Next' Music Video

Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' Video Paying Homage to 'Mean Girls,' 'Legally Blonde' & More

Related Gallery