Ariana Grande has revealed the fourth and final film she'll be paying tribute to in her upcoming "Thank U, Next" music video, sharing with fans on social media on Wednesday that she'll be channeling her inner cheerleader from Bring It On.

"I transferred from los angeles, your school has no gymnastics team this issaalast resort ........ ok i’ve never cheered before so what?" Grande captioned a photo of herself in a full cheer uniform, quoting Eliza Dushku's line from the 2000 movie, also starring Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union.

The 25-year-old pop star shared more iconic moments from the film on her Instagram Story, before posting side-by-side pics of herself acting out each movie she'll be honoring: Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, 13 Going on 30, and finally, Bring It On.

Grande's cheer transformation even got a stamp of approval from Bring It On's director, Peyton Reed.

‘i transferred from los angeles, your school has no gymnastics team this issaalast resort ........ ok i’ve never cheered before so what?’ pic.twitter.com/hD3pDR3K1k — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

Ariana does BRING IT ON. I approve. https://t.co/Q9feEM9J4n — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) November 21, 2018

Grande already shared that Jennifer Coolidge will be making a cameo appearance as her Legally Blonde character, Paulette, in the music video, while Jonathan Bennett will be appearing as his Mean Girls character, Aaron Samuels.

