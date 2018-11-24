So fetch!

Ariana Grande definitely hasn't been pulling punches when it comes to her upcoming music video for "Thank U, Next," but now, she officially has Aaron Samuels on board. ET previously learned that Jonathan Bennett would be making an appearance as his Mean Girlscharacter in Grande's music video, but now we have photographic evidence.

Bennett took to Instagram on Saturday to share a snap of himself with Grande in a high school hallway. The 25-year-old pop star is perfectly dressed as Rachel McAdams' Mean Girls character, Regina George. "Aaron ❤️ Regina. Thank U, Next," Bennett captioned the pic.

"That's CRAZY......why would I break up with u? Ur so hot," Grande commented, quoting the iconic 2004 film.

"So you agree?? You think I'm really hot?" Bennett wrote back.

Grande also shared a series of other pics from the music video with her Plastics: Alexa Luria as Karen Smith, Courtney Chipolone as Gretchen Wieners and Elizabeth Gillies as Cady Heron.

The "God Is a Woman" singer also has Jennifer Coolidge making an appearance in the "Thank U, Next" video, as her Legally Blonde character, Paulette. The Reese Witherspoon starrer is just on the movies Grande is honoring in her music video, alongside Mean Girls, 13 Going on 30 and Bring It On.

