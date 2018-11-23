Ariana Grande Honors Mac Miller With Throwback Thanksgiving Pic

Ariana Grande was thinking of Mac Miller this Thanksgiving.

The 25-year-old pop star shared a throwback photo of herself with the late rapper to her Instagram Story on Thursday. The pic was from when she and Miller celebrated the holiday together last year. They split just six months later, in May 2018, and Miller died in September, of an apparent overdose. Grande has continued to mourn his death.

"You're v missed," the "God Is a Woman" singer wrote alongside the snap, which shows her staring into the camera while cuddling up to her then-boyfriend, who appeared to be taking a little nap after their meal.

Grande references her relationship with Miller -- as well as past romances with Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and Pete Davidson -- in her new song, "Thank U, Next."

"Thought I'd end up with Sean/ But it wasn't a match/ Wrote some songs about Ricky/Now I listen and laugh," she sings in the track. "Even almost got married/ And for Pete, I'm so thankful/ Wish I could say 'Thank you' to Malcolm /'Cause he was an angel."

Grande has been teasing the song's music video over social media the last few days, but last week, she took to Twitter to share a more reflective note with her fans.

“What an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life,” she wrote. “When it rains it pours but I’m embracing all of it. I’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. She’s growing n she’s grateful.”

