Ariana Grande has something new for her fans.

After ending her engagement to Pete Davidson and the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, the 25-year-old singer was feeling inspired and put pen to paper. On Saturday, Grande surprised fans when she released her new single titled "Thank u, Next."

The song touches on her former loves, including Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez, and what she's learned about herself along the way.

"Thought I'd end up with Sean/ But it wasn't a match/ Wrote some songs about Ricky/Now I listen and laugh," she begins. "Even almost got married/ And for Pete, I'm so thankful/ Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm

'Cause he was an angel."

Earlier this week, Grande has shared lyrics from a then-unknown track. "Got so much love ..... got so much patience ..... I've learnt from the pain ..... and turnt out amazin ..... say I've loved and I've lost ..... but that's not what I see cause look what I got ..... look what you taught me," she tweeted. "Cause look what I found ..... ain't no need for searching and for that I say ..... thank u, next."

The new song comes after she had told fans that she plans to call her next album Thank U, Next. "Issa song and an album .... you'll get the song first," she revealed, adding that it's all about empowerment. "A new chapter 🖤 gratitude, growth, embracing our path bumps n all .... thank u, next."

The pop star continued to tease what fans can expect from her new project, calling it "the exact opposite" of her song, "Knew Better." "No drags.... no shade..... jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth 🖤," she wrote.

On Thursday, she called out her ex for jokingly proposing during a Saturday Night Live promo. The couple had ended their engagement just weeks prior. Meanwhile, sources told ET on Friday that Davidson's doing his best to move on from his and Grande's split, and comedy is just part for the course.

"He's obviously hurt it didn't work out but is doing his best to move on. Anyone would be hurt after an engagement was broken off," a source close to the actor told ET.

See more on their complicated split in the video below.

