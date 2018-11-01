It's a "hell naw tho" from Ariana Grande.

The 25-year-old pop star took to Twitter on Thursday to seemingly react to her ex-fiance, Pete Davidson's, most recent Saturday Night Live promo, in which he jokingly proposed to the show's upcoming musical guest. Grande and Davidson ended their engagement just weeks earlier.

"For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh," she wrote in one tweet, adding in another, "thank u, next."

The "God Is a Woman" singer also replied to a fan writing, "tag yourself I'm maggie." Musician Maggie Rogers was the recipient of Davidson's marriage request.

In Thursday's promo, after Rogers denied Davidson's proposal, he joked he was "0 for 3."

The video comes just two days after fans noticed that Grande seemingly covered up another of her tattoos dedicated to her and Davidson's relationship.

The singer appeared to cover her "reborn" tattoo with what looked like a feather or leaf, just weeks after she concealed her "Pete" tattoo with a Band-Aid during her pre-taped performance in NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween musical TV special.

A source previously told ET that it was Grande who decided to end the engagement.

"Ariana made the final decision," the source said. "It was time to realize this wasn’t the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. Pete is still so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable. He realizes she was at her limit with pressure from everyone and everything around her. There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and peace of mind. Pete had to give her that space out of love."

