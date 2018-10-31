Ariana Grande Covers Up a Second Pete Davidson-Inspired Tattoo

Ariana Grande is moving on and leaving the past behind.

The 25-year-old singer appeared to have covered up her matching "Reborn" tattoo that she got over the summer with her now-ex-fiance, Pete Davidson. On Tuesday night, Grande posted a Boomerang on her Instagram Story where she cheers her drink with friends. Instead of seeing her "reborn" tattoo, fans noticed that it was replaced with what looked like a feather or leaf.

Grande captioned the clip, "I have no words to describe how much I love and am eternally grateful for these human beings who constantly help me turn lemons into lemonade and literally heal me and put me back together."

Instagram Story

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Instagram Story

Grande, who called off her engagement with Davidson earlier this month, had previously covered up her "Pete" tattoo with a Band-Aid during her pre-taped performance in NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween musical TV special.

Earlier this month, Davidson also debuted new ink where his Grande-inspired bunny ears tattoo was on the side of his neck. The Saturday Night Live comedian replaced it with a giant black heart.

A source told ET that it was Grande who decided to end her and Davidson's relationship.

"Ariana made the final decision," the source said. "It was time to realize this wasn’t the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. Pete is still so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable. He realizes she was at her limit with pressure from everyone and everything around her. There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and peace of mind. Pete had to give her that space out of love."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Says She 'Almost Feels Guilty' About Having Anxiety

Ariana Grande Stuns in First Performance Since Mac Miller's Death and Pete Davidson Split

Pete Davidson Hangs Out With Machine Gun Kelly After Ariana Grande Split

Related Gallery