Ariana Grande Says She 'Almost Feels Guilty' About Having Anxiety

Ariana Grande shares what it's really like living with anxiety.

The 25-year-old pop star was interviewed on Sept. 7 -- prior to the death of her ex, Mac Miller, and her split from Pete Davidson -- for an hour-long special that will air on the BBC this week.

During her sit-down, Grande is very candid about her own mental health struggles and how anxiety effects her day-to-day life.

"I almost feel guilty that I have it [anxiety] because it’s just in your head and it’s just so crazy how powerful it is," she tells BBC host Davina McCall of her anxiety issues, as reported by multiple news outlets. "You have ups and downs and sometimes you’ll go weeks at a time where you will be crushing it and there will be no anxiety… and then something will happen that can trigger it and then you have a couple of down days."

"It’s such an unpredictable thing," Grande notes (via People).

The "God Is a Woman" singer stresses how crucial it is to for those struggling with anxiety to get help. "It takes hard work and practice and therapy and self-care -- and so much love,” she says. “It’s just in your head and it’s just so crazy how powerful it is.”

"The most important thing is to remember that…everybody has this," she insists. "Talk to your loved ones, reach out to people, especially your fiends online."

It's been a rough couple of months for Grande. Miller died on the day she gave this interview to the BBC and a few weeks later, news broke that she had ended her engagement to Davidson.

Despite her hardship, Grande is still plugging along, performing on Monday as part of NBC's Very Wicked Halloween special. This was the first time she'd hit the stage since the death of Miller and her breakup.

Meanwhile, ET caught up with Grande's brother, Frankie, who said his sister is "doing well" and had an update as to what's next for her.

Here's what he had to say:

