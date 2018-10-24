Pete Davidson is spending some quality time with friends post-split.

The Saturday Night Live star was spotted hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly in Malibu, California, on Tuesday night, just over a week after his breakup with Ariana Grande. The friends enjoyed a quiet dinner at Nobu.

Davidson sported a white-and-orange bomber jacket for the outing, which he paired with a gray T-shirt and black pants. MGK, meanwhile, wore a graphic tee, a flannel and several necklaces. The guys grew close as they spent time together over the summer while co-starring in the upcoming film, Big Time Adolescence, in Syracuse, New York.

Davidson's outing comes just as he canceled another scheduled appearance after his recent split. The 24-year-old actor was set to perform at Saint Louis University in Missouri on Thursday, but canceled "due to personal reasons," according to the event's Facebook page. He also dropped out of his scheduled comedy appearance at Temple University's "Comedy Night Live" last Wednesday.

The comedian did, however, take the stage to co-host the comedy show, Judd & Pete for America, in Los Angeles on Saturday night -- where he spoke out about his split from Grande.

"So, obviously you know [Ariana and I] broke up or whatever but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos," he shared. "And it was like in a magazine like, 'Was Pete Davidson stupid?' And 93% of it said yes."

Pete continued, "So my boy, he was like, 'Don't listen to that sh*t, man. They're literally f**king haters.' And I'm like, yeah, f**k that. I'm not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, 'Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'"

