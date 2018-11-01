Seth Meyers is making his feelings about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's split known!

The 44-year-old Late Night host stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, where, during a game of "Plead The Fifth," he admitted to being surprised by the young couple's split last month -- mostly due to their beloved pet pig, Piggy Smalls.

"I was shocked because I feel like a couple that agrees to buy a pig together has a deep...," Meyers told host Andy Cohen without finishing his thought. "Again, both people in that relationship have to think a pet pig is a good idea."

"Right. Exactly!" Cohen exclaimed

"You would think that means you have a lot in common with somebody," the SNL alum said.

Back in September, Meyers caught up with Davidson right after he and Grande adopted their unconventional pet. At the time, Davidson recalled how quickly the decision was made.

"Can I just say, this girl, she was like, 'I want a pig!' And then an hour later it was just there," Davidson said of Grande. "Like I'm still trying to get a Propecia refill for the last two weeks and this chick got a pig in a f**king hour."

Despite their love for the pet, the former couple did eventually realize the challenges of raising a pig in New York City.

"It's big now! The first two days it was really new and it didn't move much. But now it's starting to bite and [headbutt]," Davidson said. "So I see why."

"I feel like, when you live in a city with seven million people and none of them have pigs, most people think, 'Maybe I won't also," Meyers quipped.

"Yeah," Davidson agreed, before standing by his decision to adopt the pet and get a tattoo of it.

"Well, I think that's why you're great as a couple," Meyers suggested at the time. "Because she can just summon a pig and then you can just get a tattoo of it."

Following their breakup, a source told ET that it was Grande who decided to call it quits.

"Ariana made the final decision," the source said. "It was time to realize this wasn’t the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. Pete is still so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable. He realizes she was at her limit with pressure from everyone and everything around her. There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and peace of mind. Pete had to give her that space out of love."

Watch the video below for more on the former couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Covers Up a Second Pete Davidson-Inspired Tattoo

Frankie Grande Says Ariana Grande Is ‘Doing Well,’ Talks Her Future Plans (Exclusive)

Ariana Grande Stuns in First Performance Since Mac Miller's Death and Pete Davidson Split

Related Gallery