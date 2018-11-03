Ariana Grande is moving on.

The "God Is a Woman" singer took to Twitter on Saturday to share with fans that she plans to call her next album Thank U, Next -- after posting a series of cryptic tweets about learning from a past relationship.

"Issa song and an album .... you'll get the song first," she revealed, adding that it's all about empowerment. "A new chapter 🖤 gratitude, growth, embracing our path bumps n all .... thank u, next."

The 25-year-old pop star continued to tease what fans can expect from her new project, calling it "the exact opposite" of her song, "Knew Better." "No drags.... no shade..... jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth 🖤," she wrote.

Grande's album reveal comes days after she called out her ex, Pete Davidson, for jokingly proposing during a Saturday Night Live promo. The couple had ended their engagement just weeks prior.

"For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh," she wrote in one since-deleted tweet, writing in another, "hell naw tho."

Davidson also debuted new blue hair in the promo, but according to ET's sources, that doesn't mean he's feeling that down about their breakup. Sources told ET on Friday that he's doing his best to move on from his and Grande's split, and comedy is just par for the course.

"He's obviously hurt it didn't work out but is doing his best to move on. Anyone would be hurt after an engagement was broken off," a source close to the actor told ET. "Pete joked about him and Ariana [when they were together]. So joking about breaking up and their relationship is not new."

