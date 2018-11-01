Pete Davidson is doing his best to move on with his life following his breakup with former fiancee Ariana Grande.

Sources ET that the Saturday Night Live star is doing OK and has been spending time with his family after the split.

The Dangerous Woman songstress called it quits with Davidson last month, thus ending their whirlwind romance which began in May, and saw the pair get engaged after less than a month of dating.

"His friends think he is embarrassed by the breakup and that he has to overcompensate by making jokes about their relationship, because, days before they split, he was saying they would never break up,” one source tells ET.

However, another source tells ET that Pete Davidson isn't embarrassed and his jokes about his break up are not unusual.

"He's obviously hurt it didn't work out but is doing his best to move on. Anyone would be hurt after an engagement was broken off," a source close to Davidson tells ET. "Pete joked about him and Ariana [when they were together]. So joking about breaking up and their relationship is not new."

Davidson most recently poked fun at his failed engagement in a promo for Saturday Night Live that was released on Thursday. Shortly after the promo dropped, Grande took to Twitter to post a number of since-deleted tweets seemingly slamming her ex for making the joke.

"For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh," she wrote in one tweet, adding in another, "Thank u, next."

Our second source points out that Grande has addressed the split publicly so it's only fair that Davidson does the same.

"Ariana tweeted about their breakup right after the split; why is she allowed to address it publicly, and he’s not? Seems like a double standard," the source says. "He is working to move on, like anyone else would be."

The SNL promo comes just two days after fans noticed that Grande seemingly covered up another of her tattoos dedicated to her and Davidson's relationship.

She first concealed one of her multiple tattoos dedicated to her ex-fiance when appearing in pre-taped performance on NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween musical TV special, where she covered up her ink with a band-aid.

For more on the couple's high-profile relationship and eventual split, watch the video below.

