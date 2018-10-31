Leave it to Pete Davidson to get the crowd going at a Steely Dan show.

The newly singleSaturday Night Live star spent his Tuesday night hanging out with fellow comedian John Mulaney, as the two enjoyed a Steely Dan concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Davidson proved to be his cheery self post-Ariana Grande split, and even got a few other audience members involved in a video Mulaney posted to Twitter on Tuesday. The 24-year-old actor happily pumps his arms up at the sight of a crowd of people standing up for Steely Dan, whose audience usually just observes from their seats. "Everybody's getting up!" Davidson excitedly cheers in the video.

"I’ve seen Steely Dan for 12 years and no one ever stands," Mulaney captioned the clip. "Pete Davidson changed that tonight."

I’ve seen Steely Dan for 12 years and no one ever stands. Pete Davidson changed that tonight. pic.twitter.com/h7Y6HoGult — John Mulaney (@mulaney) October 31, 2018

Davidson has seemingly been keeping busy since he and Grande ended their engagement earlier this month. He was photographed hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly in Malibu last week, just a few days after he spoke out about his breakup from Grande for the first time.

"So, obviously you know [Ariana and I] broke up or whatever but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos," he said while taking the stage at his and Judd Apatow's comedy show, Judd & Pete for America, in Los Angeles. "And it was like in a magazine like, 'Was Pete Davidson stupid?' And 93% of it said yes."

Pete continued, "So my boy, he was like, 'Don't listen to that sh*t, man. They're literally f**king haters.' And I'm like, yeah, f**k that. I'm not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, 'Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'"

