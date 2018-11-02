Ariana Grande has "learnt from the pain."

A day after the singer threw shade at her ex-fiance, Pete Davidson, Grande, 25, took to Twitter again to share a series of cryptic tweets.

“Cause look what i found …. ain’t no need for searching and for that i say…. thank u, next,” the "God Is a Woman" songstress first tweeted on Friday. “Got so much love….. got so much patience….. i’ve learnt from the pain …. and turnt out amazin…. say i’ve loved and i’ve lost….. but that’s not what i see cause look what i got…. look what u taught me. and for that i say …… thank u, next.”

Fans have been speculating that the tweets are lyrics for a new song she has been working on, which might reference her recent breakup, as well as the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

On Thursday, Grande seemingly reacted to Davidson's most recent Saturday Night Live promo in which he jokingly proposed to the show's upcoming musical guest, weeks after he and Grande ended their engagement.

"For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh," she wrote in one since-deleted tweet, adding in another, "thank u, next."

The "Side to Side" singer also replied to a fan writing, "tag yourself I'm maggie." Musician Maggie Rogers was the recipient of Davidson's faux marriage request.

Meanwhile, Davidson appears to be doing the best he can to move on with his life following the split. Sources tell ET that he is doing OK, but might be embarrassed by the fallout and using comedy to make it less awkward.

"His friends think he is embarrassed by the breakup and that he has to overcompensate by making jokes about their relationship, because, days before they split, he was saying they would never break up,” one source tells ET.

However, another source tells ET that Davidson isn't embarrassed and his jokes about the breakup are not unusual.

"He's obviously hurt it didn't work out but is doing his best to move on. Anyone would be hurt after an engagement was broken off," a source close to Davidson tells ET. "Pete joked about him and Ariana [when they were together]. So joking about breaking up and their relationship is not new."

